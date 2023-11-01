(COLORADO) — Starting July 1, 2024, all boaters from 14 to 17 years old must take a safety class before operating a vessel on state waters. Charlee Olson a senior Ranger at Trinidad Lake State Park wants to ensure everyone is ready before next summer.

Olson is offering a monthly Boating Safety Class beginning Saturday, Nov. 4. The course is required for anyone who wants to operate a motor boat, jet ski, or sailboat.

“Not only will the material help students stay smart and safe on the water, it can also save participants 10-15 percent on boat insurance,” said Olson.

Students must be 14 at the time of the class and register at least seven days in advance. The class costs $15 dollars plus $5 for a manual needed in the class. After taking the two to three-hour class students will need to pass a written test to receive a boater identification card.