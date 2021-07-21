Latest updates: One person killed in Flash Flooding in Larimer County, multiple people missing or unaccounted for

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — (Update: 4:50 a.m. Wednesday): Flash Flooding on Tuesday forced evacuations, caused road closures, and destroyed property near Poudre Canyon.

Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith posted a statement early Wednesday morning, saying there are three people unaccounted for in the Poudre Canyon around Black Hollow Road. One person was found dead in the area. Sheriff Smith also said two people are missing from the area.

“We are working from reports of three unaccounted for persons from that area. We have located one deceased victim in the area, but were unable to recover the body tonight. Those operations will be resume tomorrow morning. We also believe there may be two more people still missing from today’s flooding,” shared Sheriff Smith.

The sheriff also reported several structures along Black Hollow Road were damaged or destroyed. The total of properties damaged or destroyed is unclear at this time.

A short distance west of Black Hollow Road, a significant amount of debris washed across Hwy 14, blocking the road. CDOT is working to remove that debris.

“During this event, we evacuated the canyon- not knowing how this debris might impact persons and property downstream. Mandatory evacuations were lifted later in the evening. However, forecasts for Wednesday include the possibility for similar weather in coming days. The risk of debris flow damage remains and we caution any resident or visitors the canyon to remain vigilant,” shared Sheriff Smith.

Update (Wednesday, 6:10 a.m.):

Colorado Representative Joe Neguse shared:

“My deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the victim, and keeping all of those impacted by the #PoudreCanyon flooding in my thoughts and prayers, including our first responders.”

Road closures

Highway 14 remains closed from Rustin to Cameron Pass because of excessive floods, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The road was expected to be closed at least until Wednesday morning.

Hwy 14 will be closed from Ted's Place (US 287) west to the Jackson County line until at least tomorrow due to excessive flooding; avoid the area, use alternate routes. Heavy debris along Hwy 14. Danger from debris flow remains high. https://t.co/J2Ouc3BRo4 — LETA (@LETA_911) July 21, 2021

Evacuation site

The American Red Cross of Northern Colorado was setting up an evacuation site at Cache La Poudre Middle School, 3315 W. County Rd. 54G, LaPorte.

Power outages

Poudre Valley REA said mudslides downed multiple miles of electric lines. There was no estimated time for restoration, they tweeted at 7:48 p.m.

PVREA tweeted at 9:40 p.m. that crews were working west of Rustic along Black Hollow Road and expected to restore power in some locations Tuesday night. But crews weren’t able to finish assessing damage Tuesday, as bridges were out and debris blocked river crossings.

For more information

The Larimer County Sheriff opened a Joint Information Center to help support the flooding incident in Poudre Canyon.

The information line is 970-980-2500.

This is a developing story. FOX31/Channel 2 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.