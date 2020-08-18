Latest updates: New details on the 4 major wildfires in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Four major wildfires are burning in Colorado. Firefighters are dealing with extremely challenging conditions, including hot temperatures, gusty winds and very low humidity.
Below is the latest basic information about each of the four wildfires. Click on the name of the wildfire to visit the most recent article about it.
If you are worried about wildfire evacuations in your area, click here to learn how to prepare.
Location: Glenwood Canyon, along Interstate 70
Acreage: 25,007
Containment: 0%
Number of personnel assigned: 625
Evacuations: Lookout Mountain, No Name, Bair Ranch, Coulter Creek, Buck Point, Spring Valley Ranch, Homestead Estates, Sweetwater, Aspen Meadows, Upper Colorado Road, High Aspen Ranch
Pre-Evacuations: Dotsero, Two Rivers Estates
Location: North of Grand Junction in Mesa and Garfield counties
Acreage: 85,407
Containment: 7%
Number of personnel assigned: 757
Evacuations: Roan Creek road, Clear Creek road, Carr Creek road and Brush Creek road CR 202 on
Location: Near Chambers Lake in Larimer County
Acreage: 12,323
Containment: 0%
Number of personnel assigned: 393
Evacuations: Yes. Evacuation orders are in place from Highway 14 north to Deadman Road and Four Corners, and from Red Feather Lakes west to Cameron Pass. The Long Draw Reservoir area is also under a mandatory evacuation order.
Location: Grand County
Acreage: 6,345
Containment: 0%
Number of personnel assigned: 89
Evacuations: Yes. Homes in the immediate vicinity (not including the Fraser Valley) are ordered to evacuate. Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for the following areas: County Road 50, 50S and St. Louis Creek Road (County Road 73).