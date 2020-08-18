Latest updates: New details on the 4 major wildfires in Colorado

The Williams Fork Fire photographed from about 7 miles away on Aug. 16. (Credit: @stewartphotoco/Instagram)

DENVER (KDVR) — Four major wildfires are burning in Colorado. Firefighters are dealing with extremely challenging conditions, including hot temperatures, gusty winds and very low humidity.

Below is the latest basic information about each of the four wildfires. Click on the name of the wildfire to visit the most recent article about it.

If you are worried about wildfire evacuations in your area, click here to learn how to prepare.

GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE:

Location: Glenwood Canyon, along Interstate 70

Acreage: 25,007

Containment: 0%

Number of personnel assigned: 625

Evacuations: Lookout Mountain, No Name, Bair Ranch, Coulter Creek, Buck Point, Spring Valley Ranch, Homestead Estates, Sweetwater, Aspen Meadows, Upper Colorado Road, High Aspen Ranch

Pre-Evacuations: Dotsero, Two Rivers Estates

PINE GULCH FIRE:

Location: North of Grand Junction in Mesa and Garfield counties

Acreage: 85,407

Containment: 7%

Number of personnel assigned: 757

Evacuations: Roan Creek road, Clear Creek road, Carr Creek road and Brush Creek road CR 202 on

CAMERON PEAK FIRE:

Location: Near Chambers Lake in Larimer County

Acreage: 12,323

Containment: 0%

Number of personnel assigned: 393

Evacuations: Yes. Evacuation orders are in place from Highway 14 north to Deadman Road and Four Corners, and from Red Feather Lakes west to Cameron Pass. The Long Draw Reservoir area is also under a mandatory evacuation order.

WILLIAMS FORK FIRE:

Location: Grand County

Acreage: 6,345

Containment: 0%

Number of personnel assigned: 89

Evacuations: Yes. Homes in the immediate vicinity (not including the Fraser Valley) are ordered to evacuate. Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for the following areas: County Road 50, 50S and St. Louis Creek Road (County Road 73).