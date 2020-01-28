“Large boulder the size of a small boulder” falls on Colorado highway, becomes Twitter sensation

Boulders frequently fall onto Colorado roads, but they don’t all become as famous as the one that rolled onto a mountain highway Monday.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet around 12:45 p.m. Monday warning drivers of a “Large boulder the size of a small boulder” blocking one lane of Highway 145 about nine miles west of Telluride.

Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020

Users from around the world responded with their own interpretations of the tweet.

wow, look at the sizes of that thing — Adam M. Sachs (@AddySachs) January 27, 2020

We shall name it…..Biggie Smalls. — The Brofucius (@TheBrofucius) January 27, 2020

Schrodinger's Boulder. Large and Small at the same time. — Manuel Lopez del Rio (@mlopezdelrio) January 27, 2020

Did … did a self-conscious small boulder write this? — Attorney@Law (@TheGlare_TM) January 27, 2020

Why did the boulder cross the road? To get to the other size. — Gregory Korte (@gregorykorte) January 28, 2020

Some of the replies offered local takes.

Boulder is a large city roughly the size of a small city, I can see this happening there!! — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) January 28, 2020

So what you're saying is the deputy is the old boulder beholder uploader on the shoulder southwest of Boulder. — David Taylor (@DavidTaylorNYC) January 28, 2020

The lane was blocked for about 30 minutes, until a snowplow moved the confusingly-sized boulder off the highway. No one was injured and no cars were damaged in the incident.

The sheriff’s office later offered some clarification, tweeting the boulder was actually about 64 cubic feet and weighed about 10,000 pounds.

Surprisingly enough, this isn’t the first boulder to gain rock-star status after falling onto Highway 145.

Last summer, two large (really) boulders fell onto the highway between Dolores and Rico. One weighed about 2.3 million pounds and was about 30 feet tall, while the other weighed about 8.5 million pounds and was about 50 feet tall.

CDOT blasted the smaller boulder into pieces and cleared it off the highway, but they decided to keep the bigger one intact, since it wasn’t blocking traffic. Gov. Jared Polis christened it “Memorial Rock” because it fell just before Memorial Day weekend. Since then, tourists have been fascinated by the large boulder.

Or is it a small boulder?