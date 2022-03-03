COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Congressman Doug Lamborn is officially on the upcoming Republican Primary Ballot for Congressional District 5.

Lamborn, who is up for reelection, has held the house seat that is based in Colorado Springs since 2006. The news comes as the House Ethics Committee continues investigating Lamborn following accusations that he misused official resources and solicited or accepted improper gifts.

The report also found that Lamborn was abusing his office by having staffers run personal errands, helping his son apply for jobs, and allowing his son to sleep in a storage room of the U.S. Capitol.

Lamborn’s office said the congressman expects to be fully exonerated.