(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced that operations are back to normal at Lake Pueblo State Park.

CPW said water towers are now filling after a water main break was fixed that was causing problems with the State Park’s water supply. The rupture was traced to failed bolt flanges, according to CPW.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

“Guests can flush, shower & decon boats. Campsite reservations have resumed,” said CPW. “[CPW] appreciates everyone’s patience.”