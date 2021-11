ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – The Kruger Rock Fire is 100% contained and remains at 147 acres in size as of Saturday, according to the Forest Service.

Officials told residents near the fire to expect to see smoke and flames in the interior.

The #KrugerRockFire remains at 147 acres. Firefighters achieved 100% containment yesterday afternoon. Unified command will continue as firefighters carry on with mop-up activities. Updates will continue to be provided via InciWeb and social media (Twitter) until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Jez93IqLMV — Canyon Lakes Ranger RD (@usfsclrd) November 21, 2021

Officials are asking people not to call 911.