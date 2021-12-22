Kim Kardashian prays Colorado governor will ‘do the right thing’, commute Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence

DENVER (KDVR) — National attention on a 110-year prison sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos continues to grow. More than 4.6 million people have signed a petition asking Colorado Governor Jared Polis to offer commutation as time served, or grant clemency.

Kim Kardashian announced Tuesday that she “took a deep dive in to figure out what the situation is” with the case.

“Colorado law really has to be changed and this is so unfair. Governor Polis is a really good person and I know he will do the right thing,” Kardashian shared on Twitter.

Kardashian shared a full thread of tweets, explaining the case and what she thinks are flaws with Colorado law.

“I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader on supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, will commute his sentence,” Kardashian said as she ended the thread.

What’s happened since Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced?

The office of Gov. Jared Polis is reviewing a clemency application for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who was sentenced to 110 years in prison in a deadly crash on Interstate 70.

The First Judicial District attorney has also filed a motion for the court to hear a reconsideration of Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.

Aguilera-Mederos was driving an 18-wheeler eastbound on I-70 through the mountains when he claimed his brakes failed as he traveled toward the city. He ultimately crashed into more than two dozen stopped vehicles and four semitrailers in Lakewood, killing four people and hurting at least 10 more.

Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of:

Six counts of Assault in the First Degree – Extreme Indifference

10 counts of Attempt to Commit Assault in the First Degree – Extreme Indifference

Two counts of Vehicular Assault – Reckless

One count of Reckless Driving

Four counts of Careless Driving Causing Death

The 110-year sentence for Aguilera-Mederos was the result of mandatory minimum sentencing laws that apply to crimes of violence, which are any offense in which a person is killed or suffers serious bodily injury.

Aguilera-Mederos’ family is expected to join community groups Wednesday to call for Polis to take action on the sentence.

Kardashian’s full Twitter thread

“I know everyone has been posting about Rogel Aguilera-Mederos this week. I took a deep dive in it to figure out what the situation is.”

“For those who don’t know about this case, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is a 26 year old that was sentenced 110 years in prison for driving a semi-tractor-trailer and crashed into traffic killing four people.”

“He was not drunk or under the influence, his brakes on the semi tractor-trailer failed.”

“Another shocking and unfair part of this case is that the judge didn’t want to sentence him to such a lengthy sentence. However, because of the mandatory minimums in Colorado, his hands were tied. Mandatory minimums take away judicial discretion and need to end.”

“Colorado law really has to be changed and this is so unfair. @GovofCO is a really good person and I know he will do the right thing.”

“Another shocking part of the case is this post by the prosecutor after his conviction. Four people died in this tragic accident. Rogel has a life sentence for the accident, which will not only destroy his life, but it will also impact his wife and son’s life.”

“And yet, for some reason the prosecutor thought it would be funny to post a photo of a brake shoe trophy she received from a colleague with a plaque? Makes me so sick.”

“I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader on supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, will commute his sentence.”