Keystone ski resort wants lift access to 2 high-alpine bowls

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s Keystone Resort is asking the U.S. Forest Service to allow it to build a lift that will provide better access to nearly a square mile of high-alpine bowl skiing.

The resort wants more people to ski and snowboard the Bergman and Erickson bowls, which can now only be reached by hiking or by using the resort’s Sno-Cat service. The winter-only proposal would include a new lift in the Bergman Bowl, as well as new snowmaking operations, trails and a warming hut.

The Forest Service has 60 days to review the proposal, and if it accepts it, the public will have a chance to comment.