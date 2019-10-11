Keystone ski resort to open Saturday for 2019-2020 season

KEYSTONE, Colo. (KDVR) — Keystone Resort announced Friday it will open Saturday for the 2019-2020 season, the resort’s earliest opening in more than 20 years.

According to a news release from Keystone, the opening will position it to be the first ski resort to open for the season in North America.

The resort installed a new, automated snowmaking system, which makes the resort more efficient during the early season, according to the release.

“With Keystone’s early opening, and Breckenridge’s plan to operate through Memorial Day, the two resorts will offer one of the longest ski seasons in the country, providing even more value for our Epic Pass holders,” said Jody Churich, Keystone’s new vice president and general manager, in the release.

Skiers and snowboarders will have access to the River Run Gondola and the Montezuma Express lifts to access Schoolmarm, Silver Spoon and Last Chance.

