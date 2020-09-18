Kansas man killed in Park County motorcycle crash

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — A Kansas man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Park County Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Park County Road 77 about five miles north of Highway 24 near Lake George. A Yamaha V-Star was headed southbound when the driver lost control on a curve, according to troopers. The motorcycle went off the road, ejecting the driver.

The driver, 81-year-old Lewis Cannedy of Kansas City, Kansas, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local