Kansas man killed in Park County motorcycle crash

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — A Kansas man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Park County Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Park County Road 77 about five miles north of Highway 24 near Lake George. A Yamaha V-Star was headed southbound when the driver lost control on a curve, according to troopers. The motorcycle went off the road, ejecting the driver.

The driver, 81-year-old Lewis Cannedy of Kansas City, Kansas, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.