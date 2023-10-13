(COLORADO) — After months of negotiations and the largest healthcare workers strike in U.S. history, thousands of healthcare workers nationwide have reached a tentative agreement with Kaiser Permanente.

According to the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 105, the tentative agreement includes the highest wage increase for Kaiser Permanente workers and protections to keep union jobs in Colorado.

In Colorado, SEIU represents 3,000 healthcare workers who will vote to ratify the agreement in the coming weeks. The agreement with Kaiser Permanente includes:

Wage increases of 21% over 4 years. (the highest ever for Kaiser Permanente workers)

Strong protections against outsourcing, keeping quality union jobs in Colorado

A minimum wage increase for Kaiser Permanente workers each year in Colorado, reaching $23/hour by 2026.

A renewed and revamped system for performance and growth sharing for employees.

Historic investments in education and training funds for employees.

Increased medical benefits for employees upon retirement.

“This agreement is nothing short of historic,” said Stephanie Felix-Sowy, President of SEIU Local 105, “It’s a massive step in the right direction towards truly addressing the crisis in patient care and reducing wait times. Healthcare workers stood united. They went out on strike in record numbers. Now, they’ve won unprecedented raises and the protections and investment needed to begin safely staffing these facilities for quality patient care.”