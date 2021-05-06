Justin Bieber announces rescheduled tour dates, Denver stop in March

UNSPECIFIED – JUNE 27: In this screengrab, Justin Bieber performs during the Global Goal: Unite For Our Future – Summit & Concert on June 27, 2020 in UNSPECIFIED, United States. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

DENVER — Pop star Justin Bieber has announced the new dates for his rescheduled Justice World Tour 2022.

The tour was set to kick off this summer, but was moved to next year due to varying COVID-19 restrictions nationwide.

The tour includes a show at Ball Arena in Denver on March 16.

Bieber returns to the road on the heels of the global #1 album “Justice,” his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. “Justice” has garnered over four and a half billion streams worldwide since its release in March.

Bieber’s Denver show was originally scheduled for June 13, 2020 at Empower Field at Mile High, but that tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All previously-purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

The 52-date tour kicks off February 18 in San Diego and wraps up in North America at Milwaukee Summerfest on June 24.