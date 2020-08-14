June was Colorado’s biggest marijuana sales month ever

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

DENVER (AP) — Recreational marijuana shops in Colorado sold about $160 million worth of products in June, marking the most sales in a single month in state history.

The Denver Post reported that the Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division reported that recreational marijuana sales represented a 6% increase compared to the previous single-month recreational sales record of $149 million set in May.

Officials say recreational marijuana shops sold about $122 million in products last June, and only surpassed $140 million once before this year, in August 2019. That month, dispensaries combined to sell $173 million worth of products.