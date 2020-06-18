Julesburg nursing home residents receive musical surprise

JULESBURG, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents living at the Sedgwick County Health Center nursing home in Julesburg haven’t been able to see their loved ones in more than three months due to the pandemic.

“We’ve kind of been battling with the depression the seniors have been having since they haven’t been able to visit with their families,” said Dr. Daniela De Vargas Boyer, the center’s medical director.

To help brighten the spirits of the residents, De Vargas Boyer decided to create a choir with three other staff members from the health center.

The additional members are: Cindy Wilber, Danna Wilson and Samoya Lilley.

“Four girls from all different denominations!” said De Vargas Boyer.

Together, the choir decided to surprise the residents with some beautiful music.

“It totally enlightened my heart to go in and see them again and we got some smiles and some clapping hands and they didn’t want us to leave,” said Wilber.

“Even the ones that don’t tend to be quiet and roam around stopped and listened,” Wilson added.

The group is hoping to perform again for the residents in the near future.