Judge rules Denver’s urban camping ban violates the eighth amendment

DENVER — A Denver County Court judge struck down Denver’s urban camping ban Friday, stating that the ban violates the 8th Amendment.

The court said that the homeless are a powerless group who have been subject to discrimination in Denver and Colorado.

The judge went on to say that homeless individuals cannot access adequate shelter, and that the urban camping ban violates the 8th Amendment against cruel and unusual punishment. Additionally, the court added that the ban criminalizes homeless individuals.

This ruling prohibits the Denver police from arresting or harassing homeless people who are living and trying to survive on the streets, according to the court.

Denver is not the only city to adopt this movement, as this is part of a larger movement by the courts to prevent cities from pushing homeless individuals out of site.