Judge rules against Southern Colorado whitewater rafting firms in wage dispute

FILE – Rafters navigate the whitewater rapids on the Arkansas River in this file photo taken near Salida, Colo., May, 20, 2003. A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Colorado rafting outfitters who object to paying a $15 hourly minimum wage to seasonal employees under a new federal rule, rejecting their argument that their permits to use federal land for overnight trips don’t make them federal contractors who must pay the wage. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)

DENVER AP –

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Colorado rafting outfitters who object to paying a $15 hourly minimum wage to seasonal employees under a new federal rule, rejecting their argument that their permits to use federal land for overnight trips don’t make them federal contractors who must pay the wage.

In December, the Colorado Outfitters Association and Arkansas Valley Adventure, which offers whitewater rafting tours, sued the federal government to block the Biden administration rule, which goes into effect Sunday.

They argued the rule would significantly raise the cost to customers who enjoy rafting trips that use federal lands. In addition, the association, whose members operate in Colorado, Arizona, Utah, and Wyoming, insisted its members’ permits don’t make them federal contractors offering services to the federal government, The Colorado Sun reported Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip Brimmer ruled Monday that outfitters follow other federal rules and must follow the wage rule. He also rejected the outfitters’ argument that President Joe Biden exceeded his authority in issuing the new wage mandate, noting that Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump had issued similar wage orders.

“Plaintiffs have not shown that the government does not contract with them and other outfitters to supply services on federal lands,” Brimmer said in his ruling.