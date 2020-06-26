Johnson & Wales to close Florida, Colorado campuses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Johnson & Wales University will close its Florida and Colorado campuses at the end of the next academic year as it pivots away from its image as a hospitality and culinary school to expand its academic offerings.

Mim Runey, chancellor of the Rhode Island-based school, said Thursday that the university’s trustees decided that the North Miami and Denver campuses were not financially sustainable.

She says the coronavirus pandemic may have accelerated the decision to close the campuses, but was not the deciding factor.

Students at the two closing campuses will be eligible to transfer to another Johnson & Wales campus.