JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Three people have been injured after a hot air balloon crashed at Chatfield State Park Sunday morning.

Authorities believe a strong gust of wind caused the balloon to lose control and crash.

Six people were involved in the crash. Three were taken to a medical facility with non-life threatening injuries while the other three people were deemed OK.

Here’s video of the ballon crash at Chatfield State Park this morning @FOX21News Courtesy: Travis Dodd #chatfield https://t.co/R9EuZEkmWA pic.twitter.com/jQp5FqN2IT — Joe Cole (@JoeColeFOX21) June 20, 2021

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the scene has been cleared and the park remains open.