‘It’s an absolute gut punch’: Family’s home among at least 26 lost in Calwood Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — More than two dozen homes are destroyed as a result of the Calwood Fire, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. That number is expected to increase as damage assessments continue.

Of the 26 homes lost, 18 were along Mountain Ridge Drive. The area is on the southeast edge of the burn area off Highway 36.

Resident Brian DeToy described what it was like to pack up their home as the fire approached Saturday afternoon.

“We got a call from a good friend who just said look outside, there are fires up in your area. I saw smoke and decided then we ought to start packing,” DeToy said.

He says less than an hour later, fire officials came by to inform them of a mandatory evacuation put in place. Photos taken on the way out show a dark orange sky and smoke filling the air. They were able to take five carloads of belongings, thanks to help from friends.

“Our medicines, our cat, some clothing. Then it was what was going to allow us to make our house a home if something had happens If we’re not able to come back,” DeToy said.

DeToy’s worst fears were realized Sunday morning when they got a call from the sheriff’s office informing them their home was lost along with 17 others in their neighborhood.

“It’s an absolute gut punch. We’re still numb, we haven’t completely processed it yet. It will take a while. We’re safe and that’s what’s most important,” DeToy said.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management will continue to update the list of damaged and destroyed structures.

Information on how to help fire victims can be found here.