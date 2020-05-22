Investigators searching Salida property in connection with Suzanne Morphew disappearance

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators are searching a Salida property in connection with the disappearance of Chaffee County woman Suzanne Morphew, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Morphew, 49, was reported missing on May 10 after she didn’t return home from a bike ride. A family member told FOX21 News her bike was recovered, but the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office would not confirm that information, saying only that they had found “a personal item” they believe belongs to Morphew.

Investigators with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, and FBI are now searching a residential property on the east side of Salida, according to a Friday news release. They said the search is “based on information developed during the Suzanne Morphew missing person case.”

“The property owner is fully cooperative with law enforcement and is not connected with the disappearance of Ms. Morphew,” investigators said in the statement.

No other details about the search were released. Investigators said they don’t know how long the search will take.

On May 15, after the “personal item” was found, dozens of investigators searched an area near County Road 225 and Highway 50. Divers have also searched water sites in the area. On Tuesday, investigators said they were not searching Morphew’s home, but have put a hold on it due to the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-312-7530.