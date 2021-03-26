Instacart shopper raises money for woman killed in King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Lynn Murray, a contractor for Instacart, was busy buying someone else’s groceries when she was killed in the shooting at the King Soopers in Boulder on Monday.

“You just can’t comprehend what it is until it’s happened to you,” said John MacKenzie, Murray’s husband.

The day Murray and nine others were killed, fellow Instacart shopper Tracy Nixon— like millions of others— was horrified.

“Watching the scenes unfold on TV was awful,” Nixon said.

Nixon felt a connection after the names of the victims were released. She contacted Murray’s family and received their approval to set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses related to her death.

The fundraiser has already brought in several donations including a $50,000 contribution from Instacart on Wednesday evening.

MacKenzie said his connection with Nixon has already turned into friendship.

“[Tracy is] an extraordinarily remarkable woman,” he said.

The outpouring of support and compassion has helped MacKenzie cope even though he occasionally finds himself in what he calls “a difficult place.”

“At 5 a.m. [Thursday], I was just beside myself in grief, talking to my wife, apologizing for things I’ve done in the past, telling her I loved her,” Mackenzie said.

Even though Nixon said she knows there’s only so much she can do to help him emotionally – she hopes this new effort will help the family recover financially.

“I just am the one who started it, and I’m trying to make it viral,” Nixon said.