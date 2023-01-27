(COLORADO) — After the release of body-worn camera footage from the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, Colorado Governor Jared Polis has condemned the actions of the officers involved, and reiterated that communities across the nation and here in Colorado should be able to trust in their law enforcement officers.

“Coloradans mourn with the Nichols family and the Memphis community during this difficult time,” said Gov. Polis. “This incident is inhumane and appalling and our heart breaks for the senseless death of Tyre Nichols, no parent should have to experience what the Nichols family is going through. I appreciate the swift action by Tennessee law enforcement in the termination, investigation, arrest, and filing of charges against those involved, and hope that they are held accountable to the greatest extent of the law.”

Polis condemned the actions of the five former officers, who were swiftly fired for misconduct and indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. Polis added that violence like what was witnessed in the body camera footage has no place in our communities.

“Violence has no place in our country, state, and communities. As we heal together during this difficult time, we must live our values, and we should all treat each other with the respect and love we all deserve.”

Polis also addressed the work that Colorado law enforcement agencies have done, and continue to do, to ensure trust and compassion between officers and the community.

“Americans need to be able to trust those who have chosen to protect them and serve their communities. Colorado has taken steps to work toward ensuring law enforcement is well-trained to prevent similar tragedies, and also accountable to the people they serve. Making Colorado one of the ten safest states over the next five years cannot be achieved without law enforcement building trust in the communities they represent. While there is more work to do to continue building this trust, I am proud of the community-driven, bipartisan initiatives being pursued here, including robust training supported by a public safety coalition and approved by the state legislature, and other measures to support excellence in policing.”