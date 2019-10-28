Independence Pass now closed for the season

ASPEN, Colo. — Independence Pass between Twin Lakes and Aspen is now closed for the season.

CDOT put the seasonal closure into place early Monday morning, when maintenance crews determined it was necessary for the safety of both CDOT workers and drivers.

Highway 82 over Independence Pass is the highest paved state highway in Colorado, crossing the Continental Divide at 12,095 feet.

The pass typically closes for the season in early November, and reopens around Memorial Day weekend.

During winter months, the alternate route to Aspen is Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then Highway 82 into Aspen.