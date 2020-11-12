Independence Pass closing for the winter on Friday

Independence Pass around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. / Photo courtesy CDOT

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Colorado transportation officials will close Highway 82 over Independence Pass for the winter on Friday.

The road is typically closed for late fall, winter and early spring. Friday’s 7 p.m. closure would be the latest since 2016, when the winter gate about 5 miles east of Aspen closed on Nov. 17.

The pass represents a roughly 32-mile stretch of Highway 82 located between Aspen and Twin Lakes that tops out at a 12,095-foot summit.

In 2020, the road did not reopen for the summer until June 1 because of concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

