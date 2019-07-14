Two injured in incident in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in an incident involving shots fired in Brighton Saturday night.
Police said a call came in a little after 7:30 p.m. about a gunshot heard. Shortly after, they received another call, this time about a man with a gun.
Police shut down the area near Sandpiper Lane and Bromley Lane while investigating. After police did a sweep of the area and determined there was no longer a threat to the community, they lifted the shelter-in-place just before 11 p.m.
The incident was first reported as a shooting, but police could not confirm whether the wounds suffered by the victims came from a gun.
Police are still looking for the suspect. They don’t know if this was a targeted attack, or random.