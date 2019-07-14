Two injured in incident in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in an incident involving shots fired in Brighton Saturday night.

Police said a call came in a little after 7:30 p.m. about a gunshot heard. Shortly after, they received another call, this time about a man with a gun.

Police shut down the area near Sandpiper Lane and Bromley Lane while investigating. After police did a sweep of the area and determined there was no longer a threat to the community, they lifted the shelter-in-place just before 11 p.m.

We are currently investigating a shooting in the area of Sandpiper Ln & Bromley Ln. We have the surrounding area shut down as we investigate. If you witnessed the incident please contact our dispatch center. #policeactivity — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) July 14, 2019

UPDATE: We have lifted the Shelter-in-place. Two victims with non-life threatening injuries were transported to an area hospital. It is very early in the investigation and we do not have very much information to share. We will release an official release when we have more info. — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) July 14, 2019

The incident was first reported as a shooting, but police could not confirm whether the wounds suffered by the victims came from a gun.

Police are still looking for the suspect. They don’t know if this was a targeted attack, or random.