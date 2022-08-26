COLORADO — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said that since they implemented the *CSP (*277) program in July of 1998, CSP has received thousands of calls about suspected impaired driving. Just in 2022, from January through July 31, CSP has received 14,370 calls.

According to CSP, despite modern conveniences for safe travel home, impaired driving remains a top factor for fatal and injury crashes in Colorado.

“Every week troopers get called to investigate horrific crashes around our state from impaired drivers who are unable to navigate turns or weave in and out of their lane. These drivers destroy families as well as their own futures,” stated Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Driving intoxicated is literally courting disaster.”

CSP said there are many signs of driving under the influence, some notable behaviors are:

Weaving in and out of traffic.

Swerving and straddling the lane marker or center line.

Going the wrong way in traffic.

Driving without headlights at night.

Taking wide turns.

Erratic braking.

Aggressive driving/risky driving behavior.

Impeding traffic.

CSP said that if you see someone nodding off behind the wheel this is another sign and a dangerous situation. They ask if you see these behaviors, to find a safe spot to pull over and call *CSP with a description and location of the vehicle.