‘I just made eye contact with this enormous cat’; Woman in Boulder shares story of encounter with mountain lion

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A London woman who has been living in Boulder since November had an up-close-and-personal encounter with a mountain lion Monday afternoon.

Nina Isaacs came to Boulder to spend time with her mother and stepfather during COVID-19 lockdown.

On Monday afternoon, Isaacs had an encounter that she said was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I saw this shape out of the corner of my eye and thought, ‘that’s a deer, it’s probably a deer’ but then my eyes adjusted and I picked up my camera,” said Isaacs.

She captured the mountain lion on camera for more than two minutes from inside her house, during which she sounds in awe, continuously saying, “oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god!” You can watch the full video above.

Issacs said she wasn’t scared when she saw the cougar, she was more awestruck by it.

“Major heart acceleration. Oh, I just made eye contact with this enormous cat,” said Isaacs.

Isaacs said she is hopeful she can return to London in May. She will have a story to share that she says will stick with her for the rest of her life.

“I don’t think you forget something like that easily. It’s very special, a very special encounter,” said Isaacs.