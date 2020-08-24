I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon after Grizzly Creek Fire closure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Interstate 70 has reopened in both directions through Glenwood Canyon as containment increases on the Grizzly Creek Fire.

The interstate had been closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum since August 10 due to the fire burning in the canyon. It reopened around 6 a.m. Monday.

I-70 EB/WB: Road open between Exit 116 – CO 82; Glenwood Springs and Exit 140 – US 6; Gypsum. https://t.co/SxEKdbLy8Q — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) August 24, 2020

Drivers through the canyon should be prepared for lower speed limits and possible safety closures due to mudslides, repair work, and other events.

“Travelers are urged to pay close attention to weather forecasts,” CDOT said in a statement. “Although CDOT has carefully reviewed the hazards affecting I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, the roadway is a changing environment. Even minimal amounts of rain could trigger mudslides, debris flows or rock slides in the burn area. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Glenwood Canyon this week and could prompt a safety closure.”

“CDOT has a plan in place for needed emergency closures due to rockfall, mudslides or other impacts from burn scars on the canyon walls,” the statement continued. “We have stationed personnel in the canyon to allow quick response to any events that could impact the roads. Those personnel have the equipment necessary to restrict traffic so that CDOT can safely clear the road and assess damage before reopening.”

CDOT said travelers will not be able to stop in the canyon. Rest areas in the canyon will be closed, and drivers will not be able to use exit ramps. I-70 is too narrow to allow stopped cars along the road, and Colorado State Patrol troopers will be watching for drivers who try to stop.

The Glenwood Canyon bike path is closed, and rafting, kayaking and other river recreation activities are not currently allowed on the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon.

The Grizzly Creek Fire has burned 30,363 acres and is 30% contained as of Sunday night.

Two other highways in western and northern Colorado remain closed Monday morning due to other fires.