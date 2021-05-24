I-70 in Denver reopens following weekend closure for Mile High Shift

DENVER — The central part of Interstate 70 through Denver has a new configuration after the interstate was completely shut down between Washington Street and Interstate 270 over the weekend.

All six lanes of I-70, three lanes in both directions, are now back open.

I-70’s got that new pavement smell! Now that both sides have officially reopened, what will your drive look like? Check out this video from our photographer driving this new stretch. pic.twitter.com/wypSKAGE1N — Emily Allen (@EmilyAReports) May 24, 2021

“There’s going to be beautiful wall art murals, there’s going to be a cover top, what some people might call a tunnel. Then it’s just a totally different aesthetic than what we are all used to, a lot of opportunities for drivers to be distracted but we need eyes on the roadway to eliminate congestion and prevent any crashes,” said Stacia Seller CDOT Communication Manger.

Demolition on the lanes of I-70 that were drivable just days ago will continue for the next few months. with protective netting in place to project cars driving nearby.

When you drive on the new lanes, remember this is just a temporary configuration. The old I-70 will come down first so crews can work on the permanent eastbound lanes.

Eventually, there will be three lanes in either direction plus one express lane, with the potential for a second express lane down the road. That is set to be complete at the end of 2022.