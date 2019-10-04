I-70 closed in both directions due to wildfire west of Vail

EDWARDS, Colo. — Colorado Department of Transportation confirms I-70 is closed in both directions 5 miles west of Edwards to Avon due to a wildfire Thursday evening.
CDOT said to expect long delays for the safety closure. The wildfire is threatening structures.
Colorado State Patrol reported that I-70 was shut down just before 6 p.m. in Edwards, which is west of Vail.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area and keep off the roadways, including Highway 6.
No word yet on when the interstate will reopen.