Hundreds of flights canceled at Denver and Colorado Springs airports

Interstate 70 at Airport Boulevard in Denver around 6 a.m. Tuesday. / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport as the area received several inches of snow overnight. Several flights at the Colorado Springs airport have also been canceled.

As of 5:45 a.m., FlightAware reports more than 450 cancellations at DIA. Only a handful of flights have been delayed.

>> Check DIA flight status.

Eight flights have been canceled at the Colorado Springs Airport, according to FlightAware. None have been delayed.

>> Check COS flight status.

Most airlines have issued travel waivers for flights arriving in and departing from Colorado today. Tap here for more information.

