Hundreds of flights canceled at Denver and Colorado Springs airports

Interstate 70 at Airport Boulevard in Denver around 6 a.m. Tuesday. / Photo courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport as the area received several inches of snow overnight. Several flights at the Colorado Springs airport have also been canceled.

As of 5:45 a.m., FlightAware reports more than 450 cancellations at DIA. Only a handful of flights have been delayed.

DEN has received 7 inches of snow so far and it's still falling. 463 flights have been canceled with 11 delays. Please check your flight status with your airline before coming to the airport. Peña Blvd. is snow packed so give yourself extra time to travel and take it slow! — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) November 26, 2019

Eight flights have been canceled at the Colorado Springs Airport, according to FlightAware. None have been delayed.

🚫With the winter weather, COS currently has 5 cancelled flights that are all to Denver.



✈️ As of now, all other fights are showing on time, but we are urging travelers to check with their airlines BEFORE heading to the airport.



📲 https://t.co/zPNZgNooso#ColoradoWX — CO Springs Airport (@COSAirport) November 26, 2019

Most airlines have issued travel waivers for flights arriving in and departing from Colorado today. Tap here for more information.