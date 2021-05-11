Human composting will be available in Colorado later this year

A handful of compost, made from the reduced remains of a pig. Return Home plans to start accepting human remains for terramation in early April 2021 (KOIN)

DENVER (KDVR) — A new way of laying your body to rest will be available in Colorado later this year.

This new process, called human composting, turns a body into soil.

Gov. Jared Polis signed the Human Remains Natural Reduction Soil bill on Monday. Colorado joins the state of Washington in allowing this method of disposition.

Feldman Mortuary of Denver would like to offer this type of service.

“This is much better for the environment than a traditional burial. The carbon footprint is very low,” said Jaimie Sarche, director of pre-planning for the mortuary.

The process involves pod-like vessels that decompose a body into soil in just 30 days. A body usually takes about a year to decompose on its own.

Here’s how it works: the body is laid in the vessel filled with alfalfa and wood chips. Four weeks later, it’s broken down into pure soil.

What’s left is compost that can be used to grow things. Family members can take the soil home and use it in any way they feel would honor a loved one.