COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s natural to want to celebrate holidays with your pets, but the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said it’s also important this Independence Day to remember that fireworks can cause animals a great deal of stress.

HSPPR said pet owners should learn the signs of noise phobias and practice pet safety at all times this holiday weekend. Common signs of noise phobias include: shaking/trembling, excessive drooling, barking or howling, trying to hide or to escape the house/yard, refusal to eat, and loss of bladder control. If symptoms persist after fireworks are over pet owners should consult their veterinarian.

Additionally, the days following the 4th of July are often some of the busiest for stray pet intake at animal welfare organizations across the country, due to pets escaping from fear of fireworks.

Here are some tips pet owners can do to ensure their pets are safe this 4th of July: