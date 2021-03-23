How to help victims of the King Soopers shooting in Boulder

People are led out of a King Soopers grocery store after a shooting in the store, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (Hart Van Denburg/Colorado Public Radio via AP)

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Healing Fund has been activated to collect donations for victims of the King Soopers shooting in Boulder Monday.

The nonprofit fund, founded in 2018, is chaired by former Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman and a board of trustees. It provides a safe way for people to donate in times of tragedy, ensuring the funds go to the victims and their families.

“The Colorado Healing Fund was established specifically to support victims of mass tragedy

that is the result of a criminal act in Colorado,” Coffman said in a press release. “We stand ready to accept the public’s donations and will work with local agencies and organizations in Boulder to identify and respond to the immediate and long-term needs of victims, their families, and the larger community impacted by today’s tragic events.”

The public can securely donate online by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org.

Checks and in-person donations are being accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank (1STBank) locations. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund” and designate their donations for “victims accounts” to bank tellers.

Victim assistance organizations are partnering with the fund to determine how best to support individuals and families after the shooting. The fund’s Board of Trustees has flexibility to authorize funding for a broad variety of victim needs, whether that is a plane ticket or rental car in the short term, or long-term mental health services.