This lottery ticket won the $11.5 million jackpot for the Colorado Lotto+ drawing. (Colorado Lottery)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora man celebrated the win of a lifetime when he claimed a lottery ticket worth $11.5 million, and he has some pretty sweet plans on how to spend his lump sum of over $5 million.

According to the Colorado Lottery, Mohamed Y. of Aurora decided to purchase a Colorado Lotto+ ticket from a Centennial King Soopers on Valentine’s Day hoping for a little love. Mohamed didn’t just get a little love, he got a lot.

Mohamed received a “claim at lottery” slip, and the store clerk told him he had won at least $500. However, Mohamed was in for the surprise of a lifetime.

Mohamed was the big winner of the Feb. 15 drawing and won the $11,555,105 jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 3,838,380, and the King Soopers located at 19711 East Smoky Hill Road sold that golden ticket. The King Soppers earned a 6% commission for the sale and earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket, according to the Colorado Lottery.

On Wednesday, King Soopers celebrated Mohamed and his winning ticket. Mohamed was ecstatic to hear he won, but instead of thinking of all the ways he could spend the money for himself, he immediately began to think of ways to help others.

The Colorado Lottery said he offered the lottery staff a tip even though they could not accept the kind offer.

According to the Lottery, Mohamed plans to help one of the schools in his area purchase much-needed supplies. He also told his wife he would take her shopping.

Mohamed’s exact words when he won were, “You guys made me happy, so I’m going to make others happy.”

He chose the lump-sum worth $5,777,552. His winning numbers were 10-15-24-29-35-40. Congratulations Mohamed and the Centennial King Soopers!