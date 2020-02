WASHINGTON D.C (KDVR) — The House has approved a bill on Friday that would ban the sale of flavored e-cigarette and tobacco products as well as would prohibit e-cigarette sales online.

Additionally, new taxes would apply on vaping products.

Some Democrats are hoping that this bill will reduce teen smoking rates, which has increased since the introduction of flavored vaping products.

Lawmakers were split on the decision, even across party lines.

The bill will now be sent to the Senate for review.