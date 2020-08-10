Homes evacuated by Pine Gulch Fire in western Colorado

A satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a pyrocumulus cloud from the Pine Gulch fire north of Grand Junction, Colo., Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Some residents living near a wildfire burning in western Colorado have been ordered to evacuate as the fire continues to expand.

The Pine Gulch Fire is burning in remote, rough terrain north of Grand Junction and has grown to more than 39 square miles.

Some residents in Garfield County were evacuated Sunday as the fire spread to the north. More were told to leave Monday as it continued to spread.

The fire is about 18 miles north of Grand Junction and was started more than a week ago by lightning in remote and rough terrain. It’s 7 percent contained.

Smoke from the fire may be visible across the Front Range, including parts of southern Colorado, on Monday.