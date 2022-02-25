DENVER — Denver was recently awarded a grant through the Colorado Arts Relief Fund, a funding initiative passed by the State of Colorado legislature in 2020 from the Small Business Relief Program.

This amendment directed up to 15.5 million dollars for relief payments to eligible artists, crew members, and arts organizations. The funds will be used by Denver and the Molly Brown House Museum throughout 2022 to support community programs, increase outreach school programming, expand walking tour opportunities and etc.

Courtesy of the Molly Brown House Museum.

Special initiatives include accessibility programs that make visiting historic sites easier for everyone, the Discover Denver project that engages the community in research about historic places, and the 50 Actions for 50 Places campaign.

Community members can participate in Historic Denver programs year-round by visiting the Museum with friends and family, taking group tours, attending Victorian Horrors or tuning in for free quarterly forums called Empowered by Place.

Historic Denver is governed by a diverse board of local community volunteers and employs 20 full-time equivalent employees, works with dozens of public, private and government partners, and has an average economic impact of $3.5 million annually.