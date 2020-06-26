Hiker dies after falling near summit of South Boulder Peak

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A 23-year-old hiker died after falling about 30 feet near the summit of a mountain peak south of Boulder.

Boulder County sheriff’s officials say a thunderstorm stranded the man and a 19-year-old woman on South Boulder Peak on Wednesday evening. The woman was seriously injured when she fell on slippery rocks while coming down from the summit, and the man fell when he tried to help her. He was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where he died of a head injury. The woman also was flown to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators have not released the hikers’ names or hometowns.