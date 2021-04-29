Highway 119 in Boulder Canyon reopened after rockslide

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – CO 119 in Boulder Canyon is back open after wet weather caused a rockslide to come crashing onto the road Tuesday night.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it was able to reopen the road around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Cleanup crews estimate they removed 300 to 500 cubic yards of rock and trucked it away from the roadway. A cubic yard is roughly the size and weight of a residential dishwasher.

The road is still rough in some areas, CDOT said, so they are advising drivers to go slow.

CDOT said it plans to come back and do a permanent pave repair in the near future.

“This has been a full team effort, from our Maintenance crews who worked the closure in the rain and snow, to the engineers and our contractor partners who were able to move quickly to clear and repair the road,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a statement. “We also want to thank the residents and drivers in the canyon for their patience.”

While this rock fall did not happen in the area where CDOT is working on the permanent repair from the 2013 flood, the contractor for that project, Zak Dirt, did have equipment and resources on hand to deal with the rocks, so they handled much of the major cleanup work.

CDOT geologic teams have assessed the area to ensure that it is safe from any other eminent rock fall.

The slide happened during heavy rain and snow in the area referred to as the Narrows. No people were injured, and no vehicles were reportedly damaged.