High demand for mental health support leads to long wait times in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The demand for mental health support has grown so much during the pandemic, doctors in Colorado tell the Problem Solvers new patients seeking assistance might find themselves placed on a waiting list up to two months long.

“The more specific the need, or the more specific the request, the harder it is to find a provider to meet that need. If it was a general referral coming in for general counseling or therapy we’re looking at anywhere from 4-8 weeks,” said Dr. Justin Ross.

Ross is a clinical psychologist and the director of employee well-being at UCHealth.

According to Ross, the increased demand for mental health support has been a big challenge for healthcare providers.

“In my opinion, we were already at capacity prior to the pandemic,” Ross said.

A recent survey from the American Psychological Association of nearly 1,800 psychologists found 74% of those polled are seeing more patients with anxiety disorders compared to the year prior.

The same survey reveled 60% of psychologists are seeing more patients with depressive disorders.

“And yet right now there’s a shortage of mental health providers that can meet that demand,” Ross said.

Ross said anyone needing mental health assistance right now shouldn’t be discouraged.

According to Ross, providers know there’s a shortage of help out there and they’re working hard to fill the demand.

Ross suggests the following for anyone seeking mental health support:

“I would think about calling your insurance companies, seeing if that’s a viable option – so that maybe you’re seeing a provider who’s in another part of the country – who maybe doesn’t have as hard of a waitlist time but that can get you in quicker,” Ross said.