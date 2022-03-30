DENVER (KDVR) — Warmer temperatures have arrived and spring is here. That means it’s almost time to trade ski boots for hiking boots.

Many ski areas will end the 2021-22 season on April 17.

Here’s a full list of closing dates for ski areas across Colorado:

Ski season kicked off on Oct. 16 with the opening of Wolf Creek. Some resorts were forced to open late due to a lack of snow.