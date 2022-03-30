DENVER (KDVR) — Warmer temperatures have arrived and spring is here. That means it’s almost time to trade ski boots for hiking boots.
Many ski areas will end the 2021-22 season on April 17.
Here’s a full list of closing dates for ski areas across Colorado:
- Arapahoe Basin– TBD- Typically early June
- Aspen Snowmass: April 17
- Beaver Creek: April 17
- Breckenridge: Most terrain will be closed on April, some terrain will be open through Memorial Day (weather permitting)
- Buttermilk: April 3
- Cooper: April 17
- Copper Mountain: April 24
- Crested Butte: April 3
- Echo Mountain: April 17
- Eldora: April 18
- Granby: April 11
- Hesperus: Closed
- Howelsen Hill: April 3
- Kendall Mountain: April 3
- Keystone: April 17
- Loveland: May 8
- Monarch Mountain: April 17
- Powderhorn: April 4
- Purgatory: April 3
- Silverton Mountain: April 17
- Snowmass: April 17
- Steamboat: April 10
- Sunlight: April 3
- Telluride: April 3
- Vail: May 1
- Winter Park: April 24 (Dependent on weather and conditions)
- Wolf Creek– April 17
Ski season kicked off on Oct. 16 with the opening of Wolf Creek. Some resorts were forced to open late due to a lack of snow.