Here’s what we know about Officer Gordon Beesley, killed in Arvada shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The officer killed in a shooting in Olde Town on Monday has been identified as Gordon Beesley, who had been with the department for 19 years.

Arvada Police said Beesley was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer.

Beesley was shot and killed, along with another man identified only so far as a “Samaritan,” while responding to “suspicious” activity, although further details have not yet been released. The shooter, who has not been identified, also was killed.

According to the City of Arvada, Beesley worked as a patrol officer before his time as an SRO and also spent some time as a motorcycle officer with the traffic unit.

He and his family enjoyed the Colorado outdoors, whether hiking, biking, skiing or camping. He also played drums in a band and enjoyed traveling and learning.

His motto was “look for the good in every day.”