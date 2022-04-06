COLORADO SPRINGS — With the news of another possible delay on student loan repayments, approximately 800,000 Coloradans will be getting more time to prepare for repayment.

According to Student Loan Hero, 800,000 student loan borrowers in Colorado owe an average of $34,497 in federal and private debt. Colorado’s average balance is six percent lower than the national average of $36,689.

Despite El Paso County being the second most populated county in the state (Denver County ranked #1), it is the sixth county with the most student loan debt.

A closer look reveals Colorado Springs ranks third when it comes to the amount of student loan debt by ZIP code in Colorado’s three largest cities.

The state of Colorado offers several programs meant to assist students repay their loans. Programs include: