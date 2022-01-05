Here are the names of every Southern Coloradan involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

State

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 has gathered the names of every southern Coloradan who was involved in the January 2021 U.S. Capitol Riot.

Glenn Wes Lee Croy: A Colorado man who called himself an idiot for twice entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been sentenced to 90 days of home detention. 

Klete Keller: The Olympic gold medalist from Colorado Springs pled guilty to charges in connection to the capitol riot. The five-time medalist was caught on camera wearing a distinctive USA jacket as hundreds of pro-Trump insurgents stormed the capitol. 

Thomas Hamner: Hamner was seen in images from a body-worn camera video outside the Capitol, and, according to an arrest report, he was holding onto a toppled metal barricade while an officer held it from the side. He was also accused of helping push a Trump sign toward police officers. 

Jacob Clark: Clark, of the small southern city of Trinidad, was released from custody after making his first appearance in federal court in Denver. Clark allegedly joined a group that was shoving and punching with officers trying to close a door. 

Robert Gieswein: The Woodland Park resident’s name is mentioned in a complaint that he states he “appears to be affiliated with the radical militia group known as the Three Percenters.” The document explains that the Three Percenters are a domestic militia group “loosely allied with the Oath Keepers, another anti-government militia.” 

Timothy Wayne Williams: The FBI interviewed Williams in his Trinidad home on March 17, where he admitted he was present at the Capitol that day and was inside the building. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 