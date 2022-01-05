Here are the names of every Southern Coloradan involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

FILE – Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. A new poll shows that a year after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, only about 4 in 10 Republicans recall the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump as very violent or extremely violent. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 has gathered the names of every southern Coloradan who was involved in the January 2021 U.S. Capitol Riot.

Glenn Wes Lee Croy: A Colorado man who called himself an idiot for twice entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been sentenced to 90 days of home detention.

Klete Keller: The Olympic gold medalist from Colorado Springs pled guilty to charges in connection to the capitol riot. The five-time medalist was caught on camera wearing a distinctive USA jacket as hundreds of pro-Trump insurgents stormed the capitol.

Thomas Hamner: Hamner was seen in images from a body-worn camera video outside the Capitol, and, according to an arrest report, he was holding onto a toppled metal barricade while an officer held it from the side. He was also accused of helping push a Trump sign toward police officers.

Jacob Clark: Clark, of the small southern city of Trinidad, was released from custody after making his first appearance in federal court in Denver. Clark allegedly joined a group that was shoving and punching with officers trying to close a door.

Robert Gieswein: The Woodland Park resident’s name is mentioned in a complaint that he states he “appears to be affiliated with the radical militia group known as the Three Percenters.” The document explains that the Three Percenters are a domestic militia group “loosely allied with the Oath Keepers, another anti-government militia.”

Timothy Wayne Williams: The FBI interviewed Williams in his Trinidad home on March 17, where he admitted he was present at the Capitol that day and was inside the building.