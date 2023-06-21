(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Hemmings Motor News Great Race is a time, speed, and endurance rally for classic vehicles with a finish line in Colorado Springs.

The race started in 1983, and racers have revved up their engines every summer since. Motorists from all around the world will participate in this year’s race, starting on June 24 in St. Augustine Florida, and ending in Colorado Springs on July 2. The race is for vintage cars form 1974 or older.

Courtesy: The Hemmings Motor News Great Race

Courtesy: The Hemmings Motor News Great Race

Courtesy: The Hemmings Motor News Great Race

Courtesy: The Hemmings Motor News Great Race

Courtesy: The Hemmings Motor News Great Race

Courtesy: The Hemmings Motor News Great Race

The rally will have many different stops along the way, including three stops in Colorado.

July 1 Colorado Welcome Center in Lamar Colorado 11 a.m.

July 1 Pueblo Union Depot 4 p.m.

July 2 Tejon Street Colorado Springs 1 p.m.

All of the stops are free to the public, and cars will be on display!