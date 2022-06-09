COLORADO SPRINGS — With more Coloradans out enjoying the warmer weather, law enforcement in the state will be ramping up surveillance for impaired drivers.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), along with the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Springs Police Department, will begin their ‘Summer Blitz’ DUI enforcement period from June 10-13.

Last year’s Summer Blitz enforcement saw a total of 186 DUI arrests. The recent Memorial Day Weekend enforcement resulted in 125 arrests across 83 agencies in the state, bringing the year-to-date total of enforcement period arrests to 704.

According to CDOT crash data, most fatal crashes happen Friday night after 10 p.m. during the summer. As summer 2022 approaches, CDOT reminds motorists that impairment by drugs or alcohol significantly increases the chances of being involved in a crash.

There were 49 fatal accidents in Colorado Springs in 2021, and CDOT data shows 16 of those fatalities were the result of an impairment-related crash. Pueblo saw 15 fatal accidents in 2021, with 9 of those being in impairment-related crashes.

“Impaired drivers pose an extreme threat to Colorado roads and our entire transportation system,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “It takes both strict enforcement and outreach efforts to make our roads a safer place to drive — but the ultimate decision is in the hands of the motorist to never drive impaired.”

Drivers may encounter saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints, and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Local law enforcement agency plans can be found at codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal