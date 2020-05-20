Health department approves variance for Denver Botanic Gardens to reopen before ‘Safer at Home’ ends

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Wednesday that it approved a variance for Denver Botanic Gardens to reopen — with social distancing measures in place — before the “Safer at Home” order ends on May 27.

“I have had an opportunity to review your request and consider the information provided, and determine that the request is approved, with some

amendments, as explained further below. This variance approval is limited to the operations of the Denver Botanic Gardens; in all other respects, the requirements of the Safer at Home Executive Order and Public Health Order remain in effect for the City and County of Denver.” JILL HUNSAKER RYAN, MPH

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Read full letter from CDPHE: City and County of Denver VarianceDownload

“We are very excited. We are working on details for an opening date.” shared Brian Vogt/CEO, Denver Botanic Gardens.

The organization Colorado Counties, Inc. says more than half of the state’s 64 counties have asked for variances.

On Wednesday, counties are scheduled to have a call with the CDPHE to ask questions about the process that could help them open early.