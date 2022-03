LA JUNTA, Colo. — The La Junta Police Department is trying to find a runaway juvenile named Bella Vigil.

According to police, she was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, March 20 at her home.

Bella is approximately 5’3,” weighs 120lbs, and has brown hair, and brown eyes. Police believe she has a small white dog with her.

If you see her or know where she is, contact the La Junta Police Department at (719) 384-2525.